Nvidia officially launches new RTX 3080 12GB model through select partners

Nvidia has announced the new RTX 3080 12GB graphics card through its partners. The upgraded RTX 3080 model features a bump of 2GB additional GDDR6X memory as well as an increase to 8960 CUDA cores and a 384-bit memory interface width. With RTX 3080 12GB pre-orders imminent, no official pricing from the company has been released at the time of writing.

This new RTX 3080 12GB model once again requires a minimum of a 750w PSU for usage, however, it draws slightly more power at 350w compared to the original RTX 3080's 320w power consumption.

News of the RTX 3080 12GB was heavily speculated throughout January, however, the GPU was officially unveiled by the company thanks to driver support listed in GeForce Experience earlier today.

Certain graphics card manufacturers have already announced their official RTX 3080 12GB lineup. The most prominent among them are EVGA and Inno3D, the former of which featured heavily in leaks. So far, only the FTW3 and XCS have been publically listed as being available through EVGA's official website, however, both models were 'elite member exclusive' and were sold out at the time of announcement.

Inno3D has listed several of its RTX 3080 12GB models available on its website, including that of the Black, Frostbite, X3 OC, and iChill X3 and X4 variants. We're confident that more RTX 3080 12GB models will be unveiled by many of the larger partner card manufacturers.

(Image credit: Inno3D)

What will the RTX 3080 12GB price be?

While no official RTX 3080 12GB price has been unveiled by Nvidia as of yet, early indications suggest that the GPU is priced significantly higher than what we saw when RTX 3080 stock originally launched. EVGA's two publicly available models carry a price tag of $1,249 and $1,299 for the iChill X3 and FTW3 respectively.

These listings price the RTX 3080 12GB model above the standard MSRP of RTX 3080 Ti stock, which launched with a starting price of $1,199.99 for the Founders Edition. This is without taking into consideration the fact that different partner cards are going to vary wildly in prices, especially as these EVGA models are two of the more high-end options from the looks of things.

It remains to be seen if some more affordable partner card models will have their RTX 3080 12GB GPUs hovering around the $1,000 mark. What we do know is that this graphics card is going to be just as elusive as the rest of the RTX 30 series line, so be sure to keep a watchful eye out for RTX 3080 12GB stock.

