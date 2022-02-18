Nubia is coronated Queen and gets an origin in May DC special

While the seven-part Wonder Woman crossover event 'Trial of the Amazons' doesn't begin until March, Newsarama can reveal something that won't be changing during the storyline - Nubia will retain her crown as queen of the Amazons. And in May, DC is making it officially official.

In fact, she'll be coronated in the appropriately titled 48-page one-shot Nubia: Coronation Special #1.

Nubia was given the crown by Hippolyta when Wonder Woman's mother left Themyscira for the "man's world" to serve on the Justice League, while Diana was making her way back to the Earthly plane following the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal. But it looks like Nubia will be keeping the crown for a reason that will almost certainly be revealed during 'Trial of the Amazons' despite Wonder Woman's return.

The one-shot is written by Nubia & the Amazons limited series writers Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala and illustrated by Marguerite Sauvage, Darryl Banks, Jill Thompson, Alitha Martinez, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Becky Cloonan, and more.

"A new era for these warriors has dawned," reads DC's description of the post-'Trial of the Amazons' special. "Amazons from around the world have come to Themyscira to witness history and the crowning of their new leader. She stood between Man's World and the dangers of Doom's Doorway for centuries; when she was called upon to serve her people, she stood strong and clear-eyed, unafraid to look certain death in the face; she has united peoples on the brink of war…All hail Queen Nubia, champion of the three tribes!"

According to the publisher, the special celebrates the "mysterious past, thrilling present, and promising future" of Nubia and will influence stories "for years to come."

The special will also reveal Nubia's origin for the first time.

Nubia: Coronation Special #1 goes on sale May 3 featuring a cover by David Mack and variant covers by Mack, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, Crystal Kung, and Reina Koyano. Check out four of the five covers in our gallery:

