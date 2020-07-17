Noah Centineo to star as Atom Smasher in DC’s Black Adam

Netflix sweetheart and star of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah Centineo, has joined the cast of DC’s Black Adam , alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Centineo will be taking on the role of Atom Smasher, a hero with the ability to control his own molecular structure. Born Albert Rothstein – godson of the original Atom – Atom Smasher can adapt to alter his size and strength at will. You might recognise the character from The CW’s The Flash, as he appeared in the season 2 premiere played by Adam Copeland.

The Rock plays the titular anti-hero in Black Adam, who is a known adversary to Shazam! It hopefully won’t be too long till we get our first look at the movie, which will be a part of the upcoming online event, DC FanDome . The event on August 22 will be available to fans around the world for 24 hours and boasts exciting previews of movies such as The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Though which cast members are taking part is yet to be announced, The Rock has already confirmed he’ll be there to share Black Adam news personally.

If that’s not enough and you’re missing the yearly San Diego Comic-Con buzz, you’ll be able to tune in next week to San Diego Comic-Con@Home . No need for a badge or ticket, as the virtual convention will share nearly 400 panels on YouTube for free wherever you are. Keep an eye on GamesRadar+ for updates and highlights next week.