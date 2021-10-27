Nintendo Switch Online datamine reveals Smash Bros N64 could be on the way

Majora’s Mask and Mario Party also get a mention

N64
A Nintendo Switch Online datamine has revealed that potentially 38 more games -including Super Smash Bros - could be heading to the Nintendo 64 virtual console soon. 

The previously announced Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack - which contains a Nintendo 64 virtual console - went live yesterday and a dataminer has already discovered an interesting hint as to what fans can expect from the app in the future. 

According to Twitter user @Mondo_Mega (via VGC) a dip into Nintendo Switch Online’s code reveals that at least 38 more N64 games could be joining the virtual console someday. Mondo_Mega appears to have deciphered what games will be joining the service by looking at a list of the games already included and discovering that they are in alphabetical order with gaps where the new games will sit. 

In the same tweet, Mondo_Mega drops names like Super Smash Bros, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Mario Party. Not only this, but the Twitter user also shares that a total of 52 Mega-drive games will also be making their way to the Nintendo Switch Online service

The N64 virtual library currently has the likes of Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, and more. Fans wishing to immerse themselves even more in the now-retro Nintendo console can do so with the new Nintendo 64 Nintendo Switch controller, a replica N64 controller which will work with all of the games in the new service. 

Wondering what else could one day make its way to Nintendo Switch Online? Take a look at our list of the best N64 games for inspiration. 

