Nintendo Switch console is £30-off at Amazon, right now. At £249, it won't last long...

It's Black Friday eve, and amazingly Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch for just £249 right now. Usually you can't get a standalone Switch for less than £279, so we wonder whether the Cyber Monday Nintendo deals will top this. With that £30 saving, you'll still be able to pick up a game, and a case to protect your brand new tech for less than the RRP. Given how fast the Switch sold during Black Friday last year, it's unlikely that stock will last at Amazon, because demand is still super high for Nintendo's console. Our advice is to snap up this deal before it sells out.

One thing that stays constant with the Nintendo Switch console is the price. We don't really see price drops at all, and last year everyone went kinda crazy after the Switch was offered with Super Mario Odyssey for £269. That bundle sold out in about 80 seconds. This is a way better deal, and it includes free delivery via Amazon Prime. Sure, you could wait until Friday, but you risk stock-shortages. And ultimately, that means you'll miss out on getting a new Switch in time for Christmas.

If you're looking for a new case for the Switch too, you can grab the official case for Switch now at Argos for just £4.49 (down from £14.99), which is an absolute steal. And if you do buy the console, you should check out our guide to the best SD cards for Switch, to help you save money on storage for it too.

Need more buying advice? Here's our guide to the Black Friday game deals, covering all other formats and accessories.

