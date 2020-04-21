Nintendo 2FA: How to enable two-factor authentication on your Nintendo Switch account

Thanks to recent possible data breaches, knowing how to set up Nintendo 2FA to protect your Nintendo Switch and account is a good idea. Two-factor authentication is a common security practice online, because it means that every time you (or someone else) tries to log on to your account, you have to authorise the access. This prevents potential hackers from logging on to your account if your details have been leaked. But how do you set up Nintendo 2FA? Let us help with this guide to Nintendo Switch account 2FA.

How to set up Nintendo 2FA

(Image credit: Future)

Firstly, you'll want to go and log in to your Nintendo account.

Next, click on Sign-In and Security Settings.

Look for Two-Step Verification at the bottom and if it says "Not enabled", click Edit, followed by Enable two-step verification.

Click Submit and you'll receive an email to the address associated with your Nintendo account.

Copy the verification code in the email and paste it into the box on the Nintendo website, then click Submit.

Now you'll be faced with some steps on the Nintendo website. The first of these is to download Google Authenticator from either the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on which model of cell phone you have.

Open Google Authenticator on your phone and scan the QR code presented to you on the Nintendo site.

Now you should have another six digit code on the app. Enter that below the QR code on the site and click Submit.

Voila! Nintendo 2FA should be enabled. Make sure you copy and save the ten backup codes displayed on the final page in case you lose access to your Google Authenticator for one reason or another. Once you've done that, check the box that says "Backup codes saved" and you'll be done.

Whenever you try to log on to your Nintendo account next, you'll simply need to authenticate it with the code from Google Authenticator. If you get a request to log on that you don't recognise? Thanks to 2FA, they won't be able to access your account. Cheers, Nintendo!