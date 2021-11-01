Nintendo says Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise will be the only paid DLC

The upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise, will be the game’s "first and only" paid for DLC says Nintendo.

In a statement to IGN , a Nintendo spokesperson went into more detail about the Happy Home Paradise expansion - which is due to release later this week. "It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience." The spokesperson told IGN, "therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

When it was unveiled during the Animal Crossing Direct in October, it was announced as the game’s "first paid-for DLC," however thanks to this new statement we now know that it should also be the only paid expansion Nintendo has planned for New Horizons.

The upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 will also be the game’s " last major final content update " meaning we may still get the odd limited-time items after this, however, Nintendo doesn’t plan to release any more new features to the game.

Not entirely sure what the Happy Home Paradise DLC is? Here’s what you need to know. The paid-for DLC plays similarly to Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer on the 3DS. In Happy Home Paradise, players will again be tasked with designing homes for villagers who have a specific theme in mind, however, this time - sticking with the deserted island theme - players will instead design villager’s holiday homes with a plethora of new interior (and exterior) design skills.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC is up for pre-order now - via the Nintendo eShop - and will be released on November 5, 2021. It is available as a stand-alone expansion for $24.99/£22.49 or can be bundled in with your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for $49.99/£39.99 per year or $79.99/£59.99 for a family plan.