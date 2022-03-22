Nintendo game Dragalia Lost is shutting down after final March update

Nintendo's latest mobile game, Dragalia Lost, is shutting down.

The company took to Twitter to announce that the campaign is ending as of July, and the final content updates will occur at the end of March, with one last set of characters.

"The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story," the official Dragalia Lost website reads. "After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification."

There's no concrete date just yet, it appears, for Dragalia Lost's service to come to an end. The only details provided were the fact that "service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date". There's still an announcement to come to confirm that date in the near future.

We'd like to share information about the future of Dragalia Lost. After the main campaign has ended, service for the game itself will end at a later date. Please see the message linked below for more details, and thank you for playing #DragaliaLost.https://t.co/6fZpHIP7ImMarch 22, 2022 See more

Dragalia Lost has been in service since 2018, following the debut of Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in 2017. Now, it'll soon join Dr. Mario World as it shutters in the coming months, as neither one apparently could reach the heights of success of its brethren.

Nintendo hasn't announced any further new mobile titles as of late, and it remains to be seen if this is a strategy the company is looking to lean heavily into in the near future.

