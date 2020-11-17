Nintendo and Puma team up for Super Mario Bros. shoes

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise, Nintendo have teamed up with Puma to bring a collection of themed shoes.

The collection, which comes after the recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars , includes several pairs from some of Puma’s most distinct silhouettes, each designed with a specific Super Mario game in mind.

First is the Future Rider Super Mario 64 inspired by Mario's first 3D adventure. They upper design is a nod to the iconic red and blue Mario outfit, his Wing Cap and the game's landscape colour, with a brick detailing on the side.

The Clyde and RS-Dreamer shoes are themed after Super Mario Sunshine and are inspired by the game’s tropical theme. Both feature details from the water-filled game, like from their overall colour scheme to the adorable Shine Sprites.

Last are the RS-Fast Super Mario Galaxy, which is a mixture of black, purple, white, and metallic silver with a galactic print to mimic the game's cosmic theme. Mario's sidekick, Luma, is also detailed through the design.

The Nintendo Puma Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection will release on the Puma webstore and retailers like Foot Locker on November 27.

This isn’t the first time a video game company has teamed up for a shoe collection. Adidas announced earlier this month that they will be selling limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 trainers in collaboration with CD Projekt Red. The shoes released on November 11 but were only available for purchase in China.