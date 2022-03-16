Nicolas Cage wants to play The Batman villain Egghead against Robert Pattinson

Nicolas Cage has revealed he wants to play the DC villain Egghead in The Batman's universe. Egghead debuted in the Adam West Batman series, and is (unsurprisingly) an egg-themed villain with a particularly large forehead.

Cage was asked by FOX 7 Austin about a role he'd like to play, and the actor shared his egg-cellent idea.

"Oh here's something. I've been thinking about this, because we have Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I'm excited to see. I haven't seen it yet, but I think he would be terrific. The villain that Vincent Price played on the '60s show, Egghead," Cage said. "I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I could make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I'm down for Egghead."

Cage has dabbled in the superhero world before, playing Ghost Rider in the film of the same name for Marvel, and Big Daddy (who looks a lot like Batman) in Kick-Ass.

The actor can next be seen in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays… Nicolas Cage. The film is already proving to be a hit, and co-stars Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, and Tiffany Hadish.

As for The Batman, there's no official word on a sequel just yet, so who knows if we can expect to see Cage's Egghead in the future.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters this April 22. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.