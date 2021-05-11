Next-gen PSVR reportedly features 4K visuals, gaze tracking, and haptic feedback

The next-gen PSVR could include various upgrades including 4K visuals, gaze tracking, and rumble function according to a new report.

As initially reported by UploadVR , multiple sources told the site that PSVR PS5 could see a variety of improvements. According to the source, Sony has apparently shared a number of details about the upcoming headset with their partners which includes a resolution of 4000x2040 pixels, a lens separation adjustment dial, and a vibration motor.

On top of that, the gaze tracking implementation could also be used to include better throwing mechanics, as this technology is able to take into account what players are looking at when aiming.

Sony first officially announced that a new PSVR was in the works in February 2021 however made sure to note that it wouldn’t be released to the public until at least next year. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president Hideaki Nishino has also promised that the next PSVR will be "the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity."

This isn’t the only thing we know about the PS5 PSVR either as Sony also released a first look at the PSVR PS5 controllers which have been confirmed to include adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger-touch detection, and action buttons.

Although this information from the UploadVR comes from sources the site describes as reliable, it’s still best to keep in mind that this information isn’t official yet. Fans of Sony’s VR headset will have to continue to imagine what it would be like playing with these features until its release date has been confirmed.