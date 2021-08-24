New Uncharted footage was revealed at CinemaCon – here's what it showed

New footage from the upcoming Uncharted movie has debuted at CinemaCon.

According to Screen Rant, the clips showed more of Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully. One moment apparently shows Nathan going into a "cave-like area," while another features Sully speaking some exciting words: "I'm offering you a chance to find/discover things you've only read about." Then there was a glimpse at a set piece involving Nathan falling from a cargo plane, and finally a look at Sully at an auction.

This isn't the first footage from the movie to be officially released. A quick clip featuring Sully and Nathan together was previously unveiled, though the movie still doesn't have a trailer.

Uncharted has had a rocky road up till now, going through multiple directors, and even switching Wahlberg from playing the young Nathan to his older mentor Sully – and that's not to mention the disruption caused by the pandemic. The good news is the film isn't all that far off: it's due to arrive next February 18, directed by Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer.

Some official images from the film have been released so far, including a first look at Holland as Nathan, and more pictures tease some ancient-looking relics.

"I'm really chuffed with it," Holland told our sister publication Total Film. "It's fun, it's funny, it's epic. It's going to be really entertaining. The action sequences are some of the coolest sequences that I've ever done. So I'm super-excited about that."

Considering the CinemaCon footage seems to be setting up an epic adventure, it looks like we have a lot to look forward to when Uncharted arrives next year.

