New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge trailer shows off six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and a release date

Upcoming beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got another trailer today that revealed six-player co-op, Casey Jones, and that all-important release date.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, we got to see more classic turtles goodness with Raph, Mikey, Donnie, and Leo as well as fellow fighters April O'Neil, Master Splinter, and new fighter Casey Jones. Players should have no problem getting through the waves of Foot Clan enemies with Casey and his trusty hockey sticks.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new trailer though was the highly anticipated release date. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is due to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 16, 2022. Yes, in exactly one week's time!

