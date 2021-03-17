New Stranger Things season 4 set photos show the Upside Down engulfing a trailer park

New photos from the set of Stranger Things season 4 have given us another sneak peek at the new season of the hit Netflix sci-fi show.

The show is currently filming in the US state of Georgia, despite it looking like some of the season's action will take place in Russia as that's where Chief Hopper (David Harbour) is being held captive. These set photos show we're not quite done with the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana just yet.

The pics show a trailer park – complete with historically accurate '80s vehicles – partially engulfed in sinister-looking tendrils reminiscent of alternate universe the Upside Down. Production on season 4 has faced multiple delays due to the pandemic, but this could end up being good news for the series.

“[The delay] impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer Brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever,” director Shawn Levy said last year .

Meanwhile, other set photos and videos have previously teased a mysterious new group and Joe Keery's character's Steve's new job , while the season's first, brief trailer confirmed that Hopper was, in fact, alive. There's no release date just yet, unfortunately, but it's safe to say that anticipation is high.