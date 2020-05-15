New Star Wars Battlefront 2 fan petition asks Dice to keep supporting the game

50,000 Star Wars Battlefront 2 players have expressed their desire for more DLC for the online shooter, with a new Change.org petition asking DICE to keep supporting the game after the studio confirmed last month's Scarif update would be its last major content drop.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is one of the greatest video game redemption stories of all time." reads the petition. "From a disastrous launch to a complete success, the transformation of the game is inspiring to all Star Wars fans and gamers alike."

"Unfortunately, the game was cut short while still having so much potential for wonderful new content. New maps, heroes, skins, private matches, private servers, etc. are a must for this game. All those who sign this petition would be willing to pay for new DLC to keep this awesome game alive."

When you consider that it was only three years ago when a Star Wars Battlefront 2 Reddit post from DICE became the most disliked post in the site's history, and that people were signing petitions to governments for EA to remove loot boxes from the game, this latest crowdfunded expression of the fan base shows just how far its come since 2017.

It's unlikely that DICE will capitulate, however. The studio has already shifted its focus to development of Battlefield 6, even while it continues to support both Battlefront 2 and Battlefield 5 with less ambitious updates and hot fixes on an infrequent basis. There is, of course, always hope for Battlefront 3. Surely this time, they'd get the launch right.

We ranked Battlefront 2 in the tenth spot for the best Star Wars games. Check out our review of the game in the video below.