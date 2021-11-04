New Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is the creepiest yet

A new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City gives us another minute of unsettling movie footage – and it looks set to lean into the horror of its video game source material.

The first few seconds see a barrage of haunted dolls and toys in a spooky-looking orphanage, and the creepy imagery doesn't stop there, either, with words written in blood on the wall and other terrifying creatures lurking in the shadows.

Could some of the footage from this new teaser be from the movie's opening scene? Director Johannes Roberts recently spoke to sister publication SFX Magazine about the beginning of the film, saying: "We have an opening moment, set 10 or 15 years before the movie starts. We are in Raccoon City Orphanage, which is from the second game. We meet young Chris and Claire Redfield, and we meet Lisa Trevor. We feel that something is very wrong here."

The upcoming Resident Evil movie will tell an original story that broadly encompasses the events of the first two video games – set in the '90s, it will explore the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. The movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, and Avan Jogia as members of the group of survivors remaining in Raccoon City.