New PS5 videos show off the console’s UI sounds

Several new PS5 UI videos have made their way online, and they give us a much better look at the actual sound design of the console's menu systems.

Just below, you can see a video from Japanese publication 4Gamer. Although the actual content of the video is extremely similar to what Sony showcased earlier this week, there's no narration over the video, so we can get a clear listen to the background music of the PS5's menus.

The entire UI definitely sounds a lot more crisp and clearer than the PS4's current menu sounds. This is especially evident when the user navigates the PS5's text keyboard just above, where you can hear some really short, sharp bursts of sound each time they move the cursor.

Yesterday, Sony unveiled the PS5's UI for the first time in a surprise State of Play. There were plenty of new, potentially groundbreaking details revealed, including a guides and hints system, major changes to the way parties work, and much more.

One big feature of the overhauled UI system is guides, that developers can implement to help players when they're stuck on parts of the game. Developers can tailor helpful footage to guide players through very specific parts of their games, which we reckon is a win-win deal for PS players.

If you're still trying to reserve your PS5 unit for next month's launch on November 12, check out our PS5 pre-orders guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with stock.