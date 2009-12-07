New Potter teaser trailer

In case you haven't bought your copy of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince yet (out today in all good retail outlets... wait, we're not on commission, why are we flogging it?) here's a peek at one of the disc's exclusive DVD/Blu-ray extras.



It's a 50-second long teaser for the next two-part movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows , the first half of which is due to appear in cinemas on 19 November 2010 - so to say this is an 'early' look isn't an understatement.



Introduced by director David Yates and producer David Heyman, there's behind the scenes footage, clips from the film and a voiceover by a John Hurt who sounds as though he's been smoking 50 a day since Dumbledore was a wee lad.





Dh Preview One - The best video clips are here

As far as we can gather from this, Deathly Hallows looks to be nothing more than a bunch of teenagers running around pointing wands at each other, which is okay if you like that sort of thing. And seeing as the vast majority of JK Rowling's final Potter tome seems to consist of Harry sitting in a tent doing nothing, the film looks like an improvement...



Does this trailer whet your appetite for the first of the young wizard's double whammy cinema finale? Or have you seen it all before? Go all Rita Skeeter on us below...