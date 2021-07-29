New Pokemon Snap free update includes 20 new Pokemon and three new areas

New Pokemon Snap is getting a free content update that will introduce 20 new Pokemon and three new areas for players to explore.

Shared on Nintendo’s various social media accounts, New Pokemon Snap has got a content update announcement trailer which features a host of new Pokemon including Snorlax, Gyarados, Psyduck, and more as well as gave us a brief look at the upcoming new areas. The update will release on August 3 or 4, depending on your location.

Thanks to the new content update, which is releasing only a few months after the game was initially released, New Pokemon Snap players will soon be able to explore three new areas including: The Secret Side Path, The Mightywide River, and The Barren Badlands.

When visiting The Secret Side Path, the NEO-ONE will be shrunk down to the size of an insect where players can snap pictures of Pokemon that are now double their usual size. In this area, you’ll also be able to hear each Pokemon breathing and its footsteps and may even be able to spot them displaying behaviour they haven’t ever done previously.

In The Mightywide River area, players will ride down a river as they spot Water-type Pokemon such as Gyarados and Feraligatr. Players will need to look alive though as the river also contains rapids and waterfalls. This area, along with the other new ones introduced in the update, is available in both day and night settings.

The third and final area is the Barren Badlands, which is connected to Voluca Island. Here players will encounter environmental hazards such as desert winds, geysers, and poisonous gas-spewing swamps. The Pokemon found here are also harder to spot as they hide underground and in the rocky cliffs.

