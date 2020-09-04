New on Marvel Unlimited (September 2020): All the comics arriving this month

Marvel's Empyre event just ended, but for readers who missed it, it's already being added to the flat-rate digital comics reading service Marvel Unlimited as part of its new September 2020 offerings.

Road to Empyre: The Kree/Skrull War #1 is the first taste of Empyre that Marvel Unlimited subscribers are getting this month, fulfilling the publisher's general plans of adding new comics to this service six months after their original release.

Several new ongoing series will also begin to be added to Marvel Unlimited this month. The 'Dawn of X' titles Cable and Hellions begin in September, as well as Strange Academy, Spider-Woman, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

And while some series are just being added to Marvel Unlimited, other series will have their final issues available for completists. Those are Spider-Verse, Tarot, and Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren.

Originally launched in 2007, Marvel Unlimited has grown to have over 27,000 issues in its digital library. Each week the publisher adds new (and old) comics to its collection, with new issues usually coming to the service six months or so after their debut.

The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Here's what's coming to Marvel Unlimited in the month of September:

Week commencing: September 7

2020 Rescue #1

Black Cat #10

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda #7

Daredevil #19

Doctor Doom #6

Dr. Strange #4

Excalibur #8

Iron Man 2020 #3

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #13

Marauders #9

Marvel #1

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16

Spider-Man Noir #1

Spider-Verse #6

Strange Academy #1

Strikeforce #7

Sword Master #9

Week commencing September 14

Amazing Spider-Man #41

Ant-Man #3

Avengers #32

Avengers Of The Wastelands #3

Cable #1

Ghost Rider #6

Gwen Stacy #2

Hawkeye: Freefall #4

Immortal Hulk #32

Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #3

Nebula #2

New Mutants #9

Spider-Ham #4

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1

Star Wars: Darth Vader #2

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren #4

Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshots #1

Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #4

Thor #229 Facsimile Edition

Venom #24

X-Men #8

Week commencing September 21

Aero #9

Amazing Mary Jane #6

Atlantis Attacks #3

Captain America #20

Captain Marvel #16

Deadpool #4

Excalibur #9

Fantastic Four #20

Ghost-Spider #8

Guardians of the Galaxy #3

Marvel's Avengers: Captain America #1

Marvels X #3

Morbius #5

Outlawed #1

Runaways #31

Spider-Woman #1

Star Wars #4

Valkyrie: Jane Foster #9

X-Force #9

Week commencing September 28

Amazing Spider-Man #42

Black Panther #22

Falcon & Winter Soldier #2

Fantastic Four: Marvels Snapshots #1

Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1

Hellions #1

Immortal Hulk #33

Incredible Hulk #182 Facsimile Edition

Marvel's Avengers: Black Widow #1

Ravencroft #3

Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider #4

Road To Empyre: The Kree/Skrull War #1

Scream: Curse Of Carnage #5

Star #3

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2

Tarot #4

Wolverine #2

X-Men #9

X-Men/Fantastic Four #3

