New on Disney Plus in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

As another new month rolls around, so does another new batch of movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus. New Marvel series What If…? starts streaming this August and questions the hypotheticals of the MCU, while the Emma Stone-led movie Cruella is now available to watch for no additional cost after releasing via Premier Access earlier in the year. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to stream weekly, too.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there are plenty of old favorites and new releases courtesy of Star. TV shows Love, Simon and Grown-Ish both have their season finales this month, plus there are plenty of additions to the movie selection, including Aliens , My Cousin Vinny, and Joy . The Walking Dead season 11 starts streaming weekly in August in the UK, too. Keep scrolling to see everything new on Disney Plus in the US and the UK in August 2021, with three of our biggest highlights at the top.

What If…? – August 11

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel's What If…? does exactly what it says on the tin, asking: what if certain pivotal events in the MCU had gone down a little differently? The animated series features the voice of Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, who observes the multiverse, above everyone else, and narrates the show. Expect appearances from characters like Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Thanos, Bucky Barnes, Thor, and Loki (amongst many, many more). The first episode is available to watch on August 11, with subsequent episodes streaming weekly.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – August 25

(Image credit: Disney)

This special episode of Disney Gallery centers around the making of The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Initially released as an eight-part documentary series, it covered the making of season 1, but a special episode released at Christmas last year was concerned with going behind the scenes of season 2. Now, this follow-up special has a particular focus on a certain secret cameo in the finale and the de-aging technology that Lucasfilm used, as well as the thought process behind bringing Luke Skywalker into the Mando-verse.

Cruella – August 27

(Image credit: Disney)

Set in '70s London, Cruella follows Emma Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to be the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair. The live-action Disney origin story is directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou also star.

Everything new on Disney Plus US in August 2021

New on Disney Plus US: August 4

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 1-2

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 2

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy season 2

Marvel Studios Legends episodes 10-12

Monsters at Work episode 6

Short Circuits season 2

Turner & Hooch episode 3

New on Disney Plus US: August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 10

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 15

New on Disney Plus US: August 11

Breaking Bobby Bones season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 3-4

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 3

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables season 2

Disney Junior Chicken Squad season 1

Monsters at Work episode 7

Turner & Hooch episode 4

What If...? episode 1

New on Disney Plus US: August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files season 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 16

New on Disney Plus US: August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 5-6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 4

Diary of a Future President season 2

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet season 9

Disney The Owl House season 2

Growing Up Animal season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation seasons 1-2

Monsters at Work episode 8

Turner & Hooch episode 5

What If...? episode 2

New on Disney Plus US: August 20

Eragon

New on Disney Plus US: August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog episodes 7-8

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life episode 5

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 10

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER season 9

Gigantosaurus season 2

Monsters at Work episode 9

Turner & Hooch episode 6

What If...? episode 3

Wicked Tuna season 10

New on Disney Plus US: August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

Everything new on Disney Plus UK in August 2021

New on Disney Plus UK: August 4

American Dad season 17, episode 5

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 2

Drain The Oceans season 2

Last Man Standing season 9, episode 2

Marvel Studios Legends episodes 10-12

Monsters At Work episode 6

Muppet Babies season 3

Short Circuit season 2

Turner & Hooch episode 3

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 13-14

New on Disney Plus UK: August 6

Aliens

Grown-ish season 3, episode 15

Joy

Love, Victor season 2, episode 8

My Cousin Vinny

The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 8

Snake Eyes

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 15

War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 4

Why Him?

New on Disney Plus UK: August 11

American Dad season 17, episode 6

Banged Up Abroad season 10

Big Hero 6: The Series season 3

Bless the Harts season 1

Bless the Harts season 2, episode 1

Blowing Kisses (Besos Al Aire)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 3

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders seasons 1-2

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour season 1

Deadly Instincts season 1

Goofy’s "How To Stay At Home" shorts

Last Man Standing season 9, episode 3

Monsters At Work episode 7

Puppy Dog Pals season 4

Turner & Hooch episode 4

What If…? episode 1

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 15-16

New on Disney Plus UK: August 13

Green Card

Grown-Ish season 3, episode 16

The Hot Chick

Love, Victor season 2, episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 16

Stuber

War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 5

When In Rome

New on Disney Plus UK: August 18

The Accident

American Dad season 17, episode 7

Ancient China From Above

Big City Greens season 2

Bless The Harts season 2, episode 2

Brain Games season 8

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 4

Diary Of A Future President season 2

Gigantosaurus season 2

Last Man Standing season 9, episode 4

Growing Up Animal season 1

Mixed-ish season 1, episode 1

Monsters At Work episode 8

Turner & Hooch episode 5

Ultimate Supercar season 1

What If…? episode 2

Wild Argentina

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 17-18

The X-Files seasons 10-11

New on Disney Plus UK: August 20

Chasing The Equinox

Grown-Ish season 3, episode 17

Hidalgo

Love, Victor season 2, episode 10

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion

Spy

Survive and Advance

War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 6

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

New on Disney Plus UK: August 23

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: August 25

American Dad season 17, episode 8

Baghdad Central

Bless The Harts season 2, episode 3

Bunk’d season 5

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life episode 5

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 10

Ice Road Rescue season 4

Informer season 1

Last Man Standing season 9, episode 5

Lost Cities With Albert Lin

McCartney 3,2,1

Mickey Mixed-Up Adventures season 3

Mixed-ish season 1, episode 2

Monsters At Work episode 9

Turner & Hooch episode 6

What If…? episode 3

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse episodes 19-20

New on Disney Plus UK: August 27

Buried Truth of the Maya

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Cruella

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie

That One Word: Feyenoord

Vacation Friends

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

War Of The Worlds season 2, episode 7

New on Disney Plus UK: August 30

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: August 31