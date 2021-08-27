New on Amazon Prime Video in September 2021: All the new movies and shows

Fall is here, and with it comes a bunch of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime. And it's certainly a bumper month for movies, with plenty of new Amazon Originals arriving on the platform – there's everything from musical fairytale Cinderella to creepy thriller The Voyeurs. There are plenty of old favorites arriving too, from anti-rom-com (500) Days of Summer to '90s slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer .

If you're looking for a new series to get stuck into, try crime drama The Killing or, if you're in the UK, you can start binge watching all eight seasons of comedy drama Weeds. You can find the entire list for both the US and UK below, meaning you're ready to stream whichever side of the pond you're on. So, without further ado, scroll on to check out our complete list of all the new titles streaming on Amazon Prime this September, with three highlights at the top.

Cinderella – September 3

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The classic fairytale gets a modern twist from Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon in this version of Cinderella. Camila Cabello appears in the title role as an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. However, with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), her genderless fairy godparent, she musters the courage to make her dreams come true. Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, and Missy Elliott also star.

The Voyeurs – September 10

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Sydney Sweeney, who recently appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus, and Detective Pikachu 's Justice Smith star in this new thriller. They play couple Pippa and Thomas who move into their dream apartment only to discover that they can see directly into the home opposite theirs – and the attractive and volatile couple who live there. When Pippa and Thomas try to anonymously get involved in their lives, things take a dark turn.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie – September 17

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The coming of age musical comes to the small screen in this movie adaptation of the West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Newcomer Matt Harwood plays Jamie, a misfit teenage boy who dreams of being a drag queen. With the support of his mother and his friends, can he beat the prejudice and his bullies to achieve his goals? The movie also stars Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan.

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video US this September

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 1

(500) Days Of Summer

21 Grams

A Feeling Home

The Alamo

American Me

Ancient Civilizations of North America season 1

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

As Good As It Gets

The A-Team

The A-Team (Extended Cut)

August Creek

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone season 1

The Best Man

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

The Blood Pact season 1

The Boy

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Closer

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy season 1

Creepshow season 1

Daddy Day Care

Daredevil

Daredevil (Director’s Cut)

Death At A Funeral

The Descent

Do The Right Thing

The Flintstones season 1

Forensic Factor season 1

Grown Ups

Heist

The Host (English subtitled)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I Am Bolt

I Am Duran

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer’s Body

The Karate Kid

The Kids Are All Right

The Killing season 1

Land Girls season 1

The Last Of The Mohicans

Latino Americans season 1

Mail Call season 1

Nacho Libre

Native Peoples of North America season 1

The Omen

Open Range

Planet Of The Apes

Predators

Republic of Doyle season 1

Romeo + Juliet

Rudy

Sicko

Sleepless In Seattle

The Social Network

Soul Food

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Traffic

The Unborn

The Unborn (Unrated)

We’ll Meet Again season 1

Year One

Young Frankenstein

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 3

Cinderella

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 10

LuLaRich

The Voyeurs

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 12

Desperado

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 17

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

Do, Re & Mi season 1

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The Mad Women’s Ball

New on Amazon Prime Video US: September 24

Goliath season 4

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video UK this September

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 1

(500) Days Of Summer

12 Rounds

21 Grams

A Feeling Home

The Alamo

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

American Hustle

American Me

The A-Team

The A-Team (Extended Cut)

Ancient Civilizations of North America season 1

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

The Artist

As Good As It Gets

August Creek

Banacek seasons 1-2

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone season 1

Begin Again

The Best Man

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Biutiful

The Blood Pact season 1

The Boy

Bring It on Again

Can't Hardly Wait

Cedar Rapids

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Closer

Clue

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy season 1

Creepshow season 1

Daddy Day Care

Daredevil

Daredevil (Director's Cut)

Death At A Funeral

The Descent

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Do The Right Thing

Escape Plan

Exodus: Gods and Kings

The Flintstones season 1

Forensic Factor season 1

Grown Ups

Heist

The Host (English subtitled)

The House Bunny

How to Be a Latin Lover

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I Am Bolt

I Am Duran

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interrogation

Jennifer's Body

The Karate Kid

The Kids Are All Right

Killers

The Killing season 1

L.A. Confidential

Land Girls season 1

The Last Of The Mohicans

Latino Americans season 1

Mail Call season 1

Marley & Me

McCloud seasons 1-7

McMillan & Wife seasons 1-6

Monster Family

Mortdecai

Mystery Men

Nacho Libre

Native Peoples of North America season 1

Need for Speed

New Tricks seasons 1-12

No Good Deed

Notorious

The Omen

Open Range

People Like Us

Planet Of The Apes

Predators

Republic of Doyle season 1

The Return of Sam McCloud

Robin Hood

The Rockford Files seasons 1-6

Romeo + Juliet

Rudy

Sicko

Sleepless in Seattle

The Social Network

Soul Food

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Super Troopers 2

This Means War

Traffic

The Unborn

The Unborn (Unrated)

Undercover Brother

Victor Frankenstein

The Walk

We'll Meet Again season 1

What’s Your Number?

Year One

Young Frankenstein

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 3

Cinderella

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 10

LuLaRich

Pretty Hard Cases season 1

The Voyeurs

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 12

Desperado

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 14

Searching

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 15

Weeds seasons 1-8

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 16

As Above, So Below

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 17

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

Do, Re & Mi season 1

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The Mad Women’s Ball

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 24

Goliath season 4

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 25

Despicable Me 2

New on Amazon Prime Video UK: September 27

Sorry to Bother You

