New Netflix movie Stowlooks is an outer space nightmare starring Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick

A typical workday can be challenging for just about anyone regardless of profession, but mix in some moral dilemmas and have your workplace set in space, and now you're wishing you had taken that week-long holiday. The crew in Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller Stowaway are going through a particularly arduous time, dealing with a surprise fourth party whose presence jeopardizes their mission to Mars – and ultimately all of their lives.

Stowaway plays off an old sci-fi favorite conundrum, the stowaway dilemma, and sets the story aboard an already cramped vessel. Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, and Daniel Dae Kim are the scientific mission crew on a one-way trip to Mars. Unfortunately, they find an unintended passenger aboard (Shamier Anderson) who may be the cause of one member of the crew's conscious death – as they only have enough air for three thanks to permanent damage to the vessel’s air supply.

The first trailer for Stowaway has arrived and, as you can see, the crew's efforts to repair the problem could prove to more difficult than deciding who lives and who doesn’t. Watch the trailer above, and see some new images below.

Joe Penna directed Stowaway and also co-wrote it with Ryan Morrison. The duo is no stranger to putting characters in tough survival situations. Their film Arctic – which debuted at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival – starred Mads Mikkelsen as a man stranded near the North Pole following a plane crash. Penna and Morrison were previously chosen among the Top 50 writers for the Academy’s Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting. They also signed a first-look film and television deal with Topic Studios.