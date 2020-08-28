6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

It’s that time again! Get ready for your weekend binge-watch with our guide to the 6 best movies and shows new to streaming. This week, we have Tom Hardy’s action-packed anti-hero Venom, the return of a Disney Channel favourite, and a new Netflix documentary that will take you behind-the-scenes of The Witcher – enjoy!

If you’re on the hunt for even more streaming recommendations, check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching right now. That should keep your watchlist filled for a few more weeks.

Making The Witcher – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Go behind the monsters and magic with this new Netflix documentary on the making of The Witcher season 1. The half-hour doc includes on-set interviews with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissirch, and more. Get cosied up for a closer look at how those epic sword-fights were brought to life for the fantasy series. For any Witcher fans who want another taste of Geralt of Rivia ahead of the new season, this is not one to miss.

Magic Mike XXL – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Channing Tatum's Mike and the remaining Kings of Tampa hit the road to Myrtle Beach for one last epic performance in Magic Mike XXL. The light-hearted feel-good watch you need this weekend, this sequel has it all: an upbeat soundtrack, a wholesome plotline, semi-naked dancing dudes, and another memorable performance from Jada Pinkett-Smith. Seriously, though, these guys can dance.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Occupy the kids this weekend with the return of a Disney Channel favourite. Phineas and Ferb are back and this time in feature-length format! In a brand new original movie, the pair must set out across the galaxy on a mission to save Candace from ...aliens! Watch the gang reunite on Disney Plus now.

Venom – Netflix

(Image credit: Sony)

Tom Hardy joins the Sony Spider-verse in 2018's Venom as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist that finds himself bonded to an alien entity. One of many symbiotes that have invaded Earth, Venom has a pal that Riz Ahmed's Carlton Drake begins experimenting on. As you might have guessed, this means trouble. If you need your superhero fix with a side of buddy-comedy and Tom Hardy, look no further.

Cobra Kai seasons 1 and 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

There’s a good chance Cobra Kai, the sequel series to The Karate Kid, passed you by. Tucked away on the rarely-used YouTube Premium service, Cobra Kai is set over three decades after the events of the original film and sees Daniel’s one-time bully/karate opponent Johnny Lawrence reform his ways and re-open the Cobra Kai dojo.

Now, it’s all on Netflix – in preparation for the upcoming third season – and is a sobering, bittersweet take on growing up, moving on from the past, and whether previous successes are truly the things that define you. There’s plenty of fan service for Karate Kid fans, including appearances from some of the original cast, but it’s a series that stands alone in its own right even if you aren’t familiar with the source material. So, what are you waiting for? Chop chop. It’s time to catch up on one of the most overlooked shows of the past half-decade.

Ghost in the Shell – Amazon

(Image credit: Shochiku)

Available: US

No, this isn’t the ScarJo movie that received a tepid response back in 2017. This is the classic animated original, following Section 9’s cybernetic human Motoko Kusanagi as she hunts down the mysterious Puppet Master. That’s the premise, but the dive into the near-futuristic cyberpunk world goes far deeper than the Hollywood blockbuster ever dared to. Hidden among the action and set-pieces that fuel this thriller are themes of identity and existentialism as the titular ‘ghost in the shell’ – remnants of the human mind leftover in robotic bodies – attempts to break free from its host.

It’s compelling, confusing, and a welcome slice of sci-fi for anyone who wants to overwrite their memories of the live-action version with something far more iconic and entertaining.