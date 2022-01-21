6 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you need something to watch this weekend, the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video more than have you covered.

But where to begin? We’ve cast a beady eye over the dozens of new arrivals and curated a collection of our streaming highlights for the week. From period dramas to bingeable boxsets, superheroes to, uhh, Jeff Goldblum – practically every base is covered.

Netflix marks the beginning of the end with the first part of Ozark’s final season this week, while it also takes a trip back in time with one of history’s most dramatic meetings in Munich – The Edge of War.

Marvel is also celebrating its past on Disney Plus this week. If you’re an MCU newcomer, you might not be familiar with Marvel Studios’ One-Shots. These bite-sized adventures carry just as much charm and color as their big-screen counterparts and are well worth checking out.

Read on below for more on what you should be streaming this weekend.

Ozark – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The first seven episodes in the final season of the hit Netflix series are an explosive road to the end. In Ozark season 4 part 1, Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) are tasked by cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) with pulling off a near-impossible deal with the FBI. Meanwhile, Navarro’s nephew, Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera) brings more trouble for the Byrdes, and the family’s former ally Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) is no longer on their side. Expect fireworks.

As We See It – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Want to cry happy tears this weekend? As We See It is a new drama series that revolves around three autistic roommates – Jack, Harrison, and Violet – as they navigate the perils of everyday life while simultaneously living on the spectrum.

Each episode is equal parts touching, funny, and life-affirming, following their journeys from the road bumps of simple tasks to dealing with relationships, grief, and trauma. Autistic representation is few and far between on mainstream television – and Prime Video’s latest drama is a welcome step in the right direction.

Marvel One-Shots – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

More of Marvel’s One-Shot adventures have landed on Disney Plus, which means all five One-Shots (plus the mockumentaries Team Thor parts 1 and 2 and Team Darryl) are streaming now. You can finally pad out your Marvel marathons with every last one of the MCU’s bite-sized stories. The streamer has even got them all lined up within the MCU in chronological order – but if you want a deeper dive, look no further than our ultimate guide to the Marvel timeline, or how to watch Marvel movies in order.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 (part 2) –Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

The second batch of The World According to Jeff Goldblum’s second season is now here. How? Disney Plus, uhh, found a way.

In all seriousness, the ever-energetic Goldblum learning about a new topic every episode is always a delight. His wide-eyed wonder this time around takes the viewer on a tour of the history and idiosyncrasies of motorcycles, puzzles, birthdays, and backyards. Jeff Goldblum even rides in a sidecar in one episode. Which begs one question: Why aren’t you streaming this already?

Munich – The Edge of War – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

New period drama Munich – The Edge of War is set during the build-up to the beginning of World War 2. Two former classmates travel to Munich on – you guessed it – the edge of war, but one is working for the British government and the other for the German government. Directed by The Crown helmer Christian Schwochow, George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Jannis Niewöhner star.

Emma – Netflix

Available: UK

Watch today: Netflix



Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular heroine in this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. Emma prides herself on her matchmaking skills and enjoys meddling in the romantic lives of her friends and family, to varying degrees of success – but does she have it in her to bring about her own happy ending? The ensemble cast includes Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Bill Nighy, and Josh O'Connor.