New John Boyega-led Netflix thriller adds to its cast

AnnaSophia Robb and Emory Cohen have joined the upcoming Netflix thriller, Rebel Ridge, Deadline reports.

The movie, described as a high-velocity thriller, reportedly explores systemic American injustice in the context of action, suspense, and black humor – that's about as much as we've got to go on in terms of plot details. John Boyega also stars, alongside Don Johnson ( Knives Out ), Erin Doherty (The Crown), James Badge Dale ( Iron Man 3 ), Zsane Jhe (Watchmen), and James Cromwell (Succession).

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, whose previous movies include the action thriller Hold the Dark and the horror-thriller Green Room. He's also directed and executive produced two episodes of True Detective season 3. His frequent collaborator Macon Blair (who is directing the upcoming Toxic Avenger remake ) is executive producing the movie.

Robb recently starred in Little Fires Everywhere, playing a younger version of Reese Witherspoon's character in flashback scenes. She rose to fame in family movies like Charlie and the Charlie Factory and Bridge to Terabithia and also played a young Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries.

Emory, meanwhile, has had recurring roles in the musical drama series Smash and the Netflix series The OA. On the big screen, he's appeared in the period drama Brooklyn alongside Saoirse Ronan and in the coming of age drama Hot Summer Nights with Timothée Chalamet.