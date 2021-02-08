New Halo "project" in development according to Xbox job ad

There appears to be a new Halo "project" in development at Xbox.

Over the weekend, Microsoft listed a new producer role in Redmond, Washington at 343 Industries through their website, developer of the Halo franchise after Halo 3. "343 Industries is looking for a Producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe," the official job description reads, hinting at the newcomer working on a brand new, unannounced Halo project being in development at the studio.

Due to the wording of the job description, it's incredibly unlikely that the new producer would be hired to work on Halo Infinite, which is nearing the final stretch of development and aiming to release later this year after the Halo Infinite delay last year. It's also extremely unlikely that a brand new producer would be introduced to Halo Infinite so late in development.

Just last week, we heard how all launch sandbox-related content in Halo Infinite is in the base game, and being playtested daily by the development team. This is just the first in a series of planned updates from 343 surrounding the upcoming game, with the developer planning to be more communicative over the coming year by releasing news about the game every month. This would certainly go a long to way to alleviating fans' worries, after a long period of radio silence from the developer late last year.

Currently, Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch at some point in Fall 2021, and will be arriving on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Head over to our Big in 2021 Halo Infinite preview for more on the highly anticipated next-gen Halo game.

