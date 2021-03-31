New on Disney Plus in April 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Disney Plus , and we've put them all in a handy list for you. For one thing, new episodes of shows like Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and new sports comedy-drama Big Shot are being released weekly. If you prefer to binge-watch TV, complete seasons of the animated series Stars Wars: The Clone Wars and the brand new National Geographic documentary Secrets of the Whales are also arriving this month.

Plus, there's a whole bunch of movies and shows being added to Disney Plus in the UK courtesy of Star , including Bob's Burgers Criminal Minds, and, excitingly, the Oscar-nominated Nomadland. That's just the start of it, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Disney Plus in the US and the UK in April 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Big Shot – April 16

(Image credit: Disney)

New Disney Plus original series Big Shot follows Marvyn Korn, a temperamental basketball coach (John Stamos) who is fired from his job and ends up teaching in an elite girls' private high school. The sports comedy drama also stars Jessalyn Gilsig as Marvyn's down to earth assistant coach and Yvette Nicole Brown as the no-nonsense head of the school. It was co-created by David E. Kelley, the man behind shows like Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing.

Secrets of the Whales – April 22

(Image credit: Disney)

Secrets of the Whales, a new National Geographic documentary for Disney Plus, shows us the inner lives of whales. We get to see the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals, and sperm whales. The four-part series was filmed over three years in 24 locations and the epic marine journey is narrated by the dulcet tones of none other than Sigourney Weaver.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – April 30

(Image credit: Disney)

Although The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale airs on April 23, the fun isn't over until the end of the month – you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like the previous episode on WandaVision, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Disney filmed all the series' action-packed scenes.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this April

New on Disney Plus: April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present season 1

Disney Walk the Prank seasons 1-3

Higglytown Heroes seasons 1-2

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day season 1

Secrets of the Zoo season 4

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I-II

Star Wars: Ewoks seasons 1-2

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 2

New on Disney Plus: April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil seasons 1-2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (season 1 finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior's Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 3

New on Disney Plus: April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor season 5

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot episode 1

Earth Moods episode 1

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 4

New on Disney Plus: April 22

Secrets of the Whales

New on Disney Plus: April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals season 3

Disney Liv and Maddie seasons 1-4

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby's Day Out

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 5

Big Shot episode 2

New on Disney Plus: April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales season 3

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 6

Big Shot episode 3

Everything new on Disney Plus UK and Star this April

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 2

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Cesar Milan: The Real Story

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Gnomeo & Juliet

Mira, Royal Detective season 1

Running Wild with Bear Grylls season 5

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I-II

Star Wars: Ewoks seasons 1-2

Wicked Tuna season 9

Bob's Burgers seasons 1-10

Grey's Anatomy season 16

The Help

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 9

Dinosaurs seasons 1-4

Criminal Minds seasons 1-15

Dangerous Minds

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

Filthy Rich

Grown-ish seasons 1-2

Solar Opposites season 2

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 16

Big Shot season 1

Earth Moods

Marvel's Runaways season 3

Third Man on the Mountain

Baby's Day Out

Predators

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 22

Secrets of the Whales

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 23

Dino Ranch season 1

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Genius season 1-2

Morgan

New on Disney Plus UK and Star: April 30

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

25th Hour

9-1-1 season 3

Armageddon

Grown-ish season 3

Nomadland

The Big Year