New on Disney Plus in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

There's plenty to keep you occupied on Disney Plus this June, and luckily for you we've put everything together into one handy list for you. If you didn't catch Raya and the Last Dragon on Premier Access earlier in the year, good news: it's now available as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. As well as the new Pixar release Luca, there are also plenty of old favorites like X-Men Origins: Wolverine . Look out for new episodes of Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming weekly, too.

Across the pond in the UK, there are lots of new movies and TV shows courtesy of Star, including all six seasons of The Americans, the Aretha Franklin biopic series Genius: Aretha, and new weekly episodes of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. That's just the start of it, too – scroll down to see everything new on Disney Plus in June, with the three biggest highlights at the top.

Raya and the Last Dragon – June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon arrived on Disney Plus in March on Premier Access, but now you can stream it without paying any extra money. Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, a girl on a quest to find the world's last dragon in order to unite the tribes of her home and save the world. The movie also features the voices of Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Benedict Wong.

Loki – June 11

The next MCU series to arrive on Disney Plus centers on the trickster god himself, Loki. Tom Hiddleston returns as Thor's brother, alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. The series follows an alternate, "time variant" version of Loki who created a new timeline in Avengers: Endgame, and he's given a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a time variant or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.

Luca – June 18

Pixar's latest movie, Luca, is premiering exclusively on Disney Plus. The summery flick follows two young boys who are spending an idyllic summer on the Italian Riviera, but there's a twist – they're both actually sea monsters who are keen to explore the human world. Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer voice the kids slash monsters in question, and the movie also features the voices of Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, and Sandy Martin.

Everything new on Disney Plus this June

New on Disney Plus: June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia season 2

Disney Junior Muppet Babies season 3

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 1

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 4

Big Shot episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6

Marvel Studios Legends

New on Disney Plus: June 9

Loki episode 1

New on Disney Plus: June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals season 4

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 2

The Incredible Dr. Pol season 18

Zenimation season 2

Big Shot episode 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 7

New on Disney Plus: June 16

Loki episode 2

New on Disney Plus: June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch season 1

Disney Just Roll With It season 2

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 3

Heartland Docs, DVM season 3

Big Shot episode 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, season 2 episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 8

New on Disney Plus: June 23

Loki episode 3

New on Disney Plus: June 25

Disney Bunk’d season 4

PJ Masks season 4

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3, episode 4

Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 6

When Sharks Attack seasons 1-6

The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 1

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 9

New on Disney Plus: June 30

Loki episode 4

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this June

New on Disney Plus UK: June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Genius: Aretha episodes 1 and 2

Marvel Studio Legends

The Americans seasons 1-8

Us Again

Doc McStuffins season 5

Secrets of Sulphur Springs episode 10

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 4

Big Shot episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 6

Rebel episode 2

Filthy Rich episode 9

Grown-ish season 3, episode 6

Solar Opposites season 2, episode 9

Big Sky episode 12

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 3

The Full Monty

Air Force One

Courage Under Fire

New on Disney Plus UK: June 9

Loki episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: June 11

Zenimation season 2

The Long Road Home episodes 1-8

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Africa’s Hidden Wonders

The Gloaming episode 1

Body of Proof seasons 1-3

Genius: Aretha episodes 3 and 4

Big Shot episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 5

Sulphur Springs episode 11

Rebel episode 3

Filthy Rich episode 10

Grown-ish season 3, episode 7

Big Sky episode 13

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 4

Calendar Girls

End of Days

The Counselor

New on Disney Plus UK: June 16

Loki episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: June 18

Luca

Love, Victor season 2, episode 1

Bunk’d season 5

Giganotosaurus season 2

Kingdom of the Mummies season 1

Ancient X-Files season 2

Star Wars: Droids seasons 1-2

Star seasons 1-3

Big Shot episode 10

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 8

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 6

Genius: Aretha episodes 5 and 6

The Gloaming episode 2

Rebel episode 4

Marve’s M.O.D.O.K episode 5

Big Sky episode 14

Grown-ish season 3, episode 8

Hide and Seek

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

An Innocent Man

New on Disney Plus: June 23

Loki episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: June 25

Wolfgang

The Mysterious Benedict Society episode 1

Air Crash Investigation season 5

PJ Masks season 4

Pride

Baptiste season 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, episode 7

Genius: Aretha episodes 7 and 8

The Gloaming episode 3

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K episode 6

Big Sky episode 15

Love, Victor season 2, episode 2

Rebel episode 5

Grown-ish season 3, episode 9

Coyote Ugly

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

New on Disney Plus UK: June 30