New Coming 2 America trailer shows Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall looking for an heir

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the similarly titled Coming to America, has released its first trailer. Starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, the film follows Akeem Joffer (Murphy) on the search for his son in America. Akeem’s father, played by James Earl Jones, is on his deathbed – and wishes for Akeem to find his son so he can become the crown prince.

The trailer sees Akeem and his friend and confidante Semmi (Hall) travel back to America in search of Akeem’s heir, and features appearances from Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor and Tracy Morgan.

We’re also treated to a quick run through of the other characters Murphy and Hall play in the movie, showcasing their chameleon-like talent. In fact, one scene at the end of the trailer in a barbershop (remember those guys?) is acted almost entirely by the two of them, with a couple of exceptions.

The film looks set to be just as funny as the first despite the 32 year-long break, and the reappearance of so many of the original cast – as well as Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the first film, working on the script with Kenya Barris – suggests it’ll be another hit. Plus, Craig Brewer is directing, and he and Murphy recently worked together for Dolemite Is My Name.

Coming 2 America arrives to Amazon Prime Video March 5, 2021. The streamer recently had another exclusive comedy sequel hit their platform – Borat 2 has proved to be a huge success, so here’s hoping Coming 2 America will go the same way.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2020 and 2021’s movie release dates.