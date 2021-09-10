New Apex Legends weapon accidentally revealed by Respawn

An Apex Legends weapon leak comes from an unlikely source — Respawn itself.

Just below, you can check out the new reveal trailer for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends. Partway through the trailer, you can see a brief screenshot of Rampart's new Arenas Takeover mode, where the unannounced Nemesis Burst AR is depicted near the middle of the screen.

Shortly after the trailer debuted yesterday, Respawn director of communications Ryan Rigney acknowledged the slip-up. While acknowledging that, yes, the Nemesis Burst AR is in fact a new gun for Apex Legends, Rigney cautioned that the weapon isn't ready for release any time soon, so don't expect to see it joining the battle royale game within at least the next few months.

We accidentally leaked an unreleased gun in the new @PlayApex trailer AND in the patch notes, but it's not actually ready for release any time soon. Currently scheduling an appointment to get my 👀 checkedSeptember 9, 2021 See more

Unfortunate as this may be for Respawn, it's still exciting to know that another burst assault rifle will be joining Apex Legends at some point in the near future. From the brief shot of the weapon in the Evolution trailer, it looks to be a modified version of the R-301 assault rifle, but we'll have to wait a while longer to find out for sure.

The Evolution Collection Event arrives in Apex Legends next week on September 14, without the Nemesis Burst AR. Headlining the event is the Rampart Town Takeover, which sees the eclectic mechanic driving a huge tank straight through the Lava City area of the World's Edge map, which is sure to spice up the locale.

Since this is a Collection Event, it was always bound to feature a new Heirloom item. This time around, Rampart's the one getting an ultra-rare melee weapon, which actually takes the form of a wrench called "Problem Solver." Other cosmetics included in the new Collection Event include new skins for Rampart, Fuse, Gibraltar, Crypto, Caustic, Wraith, Bangalore, and Pathfinder, some of which will be available for purchase through the in-game item store,