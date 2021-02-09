New Amazon movie casts Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez in lead roles

Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are set to star in a comedy adventure movie for Amazon, Deadline reports. The pair will star in Lost and Found, which will follow a headstrong lawyer and an off-the-grid renegade who reluctantly team up to find long-lost buried treasure by the Mississippi River, taking inspiration from the romantic action adventure movies of the '80s.

Steve Pink, director of Hot Tub Time Machine (and its sequel) and a few episodes of Netflix's Cobra Kai, will helm the project after co-writing the script with Jeff Morris. Pink's previous writing credits include the 2000 rom-com High Fidelity starring John Cusack, Jack Black, and Lisa Bonet.

Rodriguez, probably best known for playing the title character in the CW series Jane the Virgin, has been racking up her big-screen credits over the last few years. She recently starred in Kajillionaire with Evan Rachel Wood, Netflix rom-com Someone Great alongside Lakeith Stanfield, and sci-fi horror movie Annihilation with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Levi's recent projects, meanwhile, include the title role in DC's Shazam! and the love interest of Rachel Brosnahan's protagonist in the Amazon comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He's also set to work with Pink again in the upcoming music comedy Undercover, playing a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father alongside Riverdale's Cole Sprouse (although Covid-19 means the movie is on the shelf again for now).