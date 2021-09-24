Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez assassin thriller adds Army of the Dead and Old actors to cast

The Mother, the new Netflix-bound assassin thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, has rounded out its cast with actors from Army of the Dead and Old.

Omari Hardwick – who played Vanderohe in Army of the Dead – will join Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), per Variety. Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) will also feature, while Silencio’s Lucy Paez is set to play the daughter of Jennifer Lopez’s character.

Variety’s report also sheds some light on the plot, as well as what some of the new cast members will be getting up to.

Lopez plays a mother – hence the title – who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. Helping her along the way is Hardwick’s FBI character, as well as Paul Raci’s unknown character. In opposition to them are Fiennes and Bernal, who will be playing what is described as "dangerous men."

The Mother follows on from Jennifer Lopez’s star turn in 2019’s Hustlers. She’s next set to appear in rom-com Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson.

Netflix, meanwhile, has plenty of fingers in plenty of pies for the next 12 months. Cobra Kai season 4 and The Witcher season 2 are all set to debut in December, while Stranger Things season 4 is set for 2022. Later this year, we’ll see one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever in Red Notice – an actioner starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Plus, there’s Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy from Adam McKay starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

