How to turn off Netflix’s most annoying feature: auto-playing trailers

If you’ve spent any time at all scrolling through Netflix’s library then you will have undoubtedly come across its most annoying feature: those pesky trailers that auto-play whenever you have the nerve to stop on the home screen for roughly 0.2 seconds. But there’s now a way to turn off auto-play trailers on Netflix.

It’s relatively simple, too. All you need is access to an internet browser on your laptop and PC. Here’s how to make your Netflix experience stress-free by turning off the previews, teasers, and trailers that play before selecting a movie or TV show.

The first thing you need to do is log in to Netflix on the web – not any mobile or console apps. The fix will apply to all devices, however.

Select which account you want to turn off auto-play. If you have multiple user profiles, you’ll have to do this workaround separately for each.

From there, click your profile picture in the top right-hand corner of the screen and go down to “Account.”

Go down to Profile & Parental Controls, click the arrow to the right of your profile scroll down and click “Change” next to Playback Settings.

Now we’re getting to the good part. Simply un-check the box marked “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” and click save. You can also stop new episodes from auto-playing after an episode has ended if you’re one of the purists, like me, who loves a good credits sequence.

