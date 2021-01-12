Netflix has a new crime series that fans are calling an "early frontrunner for best show of 2021"

Lupin is now streaming on Netflix and might be your next binge watch

Lupin is now streaming on Netflix – but there’s every chance you’ve never heard of it, despite the French series appearing in the top three most-watched shows on the streaming service since its launch on January 8.

Lupin is based on the adventures of classic French character, thief Arsene Lupin (played by Omar Sy in the Netflix series), who wants to avenge the death of his father. The show is captivating viewers with its style, daring heists, and a charismatic lead who you would rob a bank for. Fans on Twitter are clamouring for a Part 2 and think Lupin will rank among 2021’s best shows when the year is out.

So, if you’re tempted and want to get in on the next big binging obsession – that will surely be the (virtual) watercooler conversation bt next week – here’s a taste of fan reactions and why you should watch Lupin on Netflix.

Lupin is the first “must-watch” of 2021

Netflix almost always has a flavour of the month: Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, and Cobra Kai have dominated the streaming conversation recently. What ties them all together? You were probably playing catch-up as all your friends and family watched it before you. Get ahead of the game here with the five-part Lupin – and use this overwhelming positive reaction of fans on Twitter as inspiration.

Fans are praising Lupin’s lead, Omar Sy

Omar Sy isn’t a household name – but he soon could be. The French actor has appeared in Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past, but it’s here where he grabs the spotlight and never lets go.

The best way to watch Lupin

Now, a PSA: Lupin will play automatically on Netflix with an English dub. As many on Twitter are quick to point out, it’s a joy to watch in subtitles with the original French audio. Make the settings your first port of call.

The wait for Lupin Part 2 goes on

Interestingly, Lupin isn’t divided into seasons. Instead, Part 1 is available now and is infuriatingly short at only five episodes. Of course, with most having watched the show in a couple of days, the are already calls for Netflix to release Part 2.

Don't get it confused with other Lupins

No, it’s not Lupin from Harry Potter, nor the anime version of Lupin – though a heist series with the wolf from Harry Potter would be a must-watch.

