Netflix has a special Stan Lee Easter egg which you can try out for yourself right now

Despite the sad news of Stan Lee’s passing, the chances are you’re going to help celebrate the Marvel legend this weekend by firing up a few movies and TV shows featuring the characters he helped create. Netflix has even done their bit to shorten the process by including a mini (and touching) Stan Lee Easter egg. So, what are you waiting for? Here’s how to access it!

Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: "’Nuff said." pic.twitter.com/JBT39Uzc3PNovember 15, 2018

No matter where you are in the world, all you need to do is fire up your Netflix account, head on over to the search bar, and type in Stan Lee’s beloved phrase, ‘Excelsior!’

Once that’s done, you’ll be immediately whisked away to Stan Lee’s Universe – or, on the UK version at least, another landing page where you have to click through to Stan Lee’s Universe. From there, you will have entered into a world of larger-than-life superheroes from the MCU and beyond.

That’s because you’ll have every single Marvel movie and TV show currently on the streaming service in your region, including Netflix Originals such as The Defenders, all available at your fingertips. It’s a pretty sweet Easter egg, one that gives you a pretty handy shortcut to all things Marvel, and proves just how influential Stan Lee was. There’s everything from the more kid-friendly Lego Avengers, through to the far more brutal Daredevil.

So, if you’re looking to binge some Marvel in tribute to Stan the Man, just remember the word that he drummed into our heads again and again; one of infinite possibilities and potential: Excelsior.

While you're watching, see if you can pick out some of the legendary Stan Lee cameos.