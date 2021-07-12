Netflix fantasy series Cursed canceled after one season

Cursed will not return for season 2 – Netflix has canceled the fantasy drama after only one season. No official reason has been given, but it's been speculated that low viewing figures may be a factor.

The show, which premiered on the streamer in July 2020, was a re-imagining of the legend of King Arthur told from the point of view of Nimue, a young woman played by Katherine Langford, who is destined to become the doomed Lady of the Lake. Nimue is shunned from her village as she is believed to be cursed, but after she is gifted with a mysterious sword it seems like she is the only one who can save them.

Langford has worked with Netflix before, when she played the lead role of Hannah Baker in the series 13 Reasons Why. She's also had smaller roles in movies like Love, Simon and Knives Out . Cursed also starred Vikings actor Gustaf Skarsgård as the magician Merlin and Devon Terrell as Arthur, Nimue's love interest.

Cursed was based on the graphic novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler – Miller provided the visuals, while Wheeler wrote the prose – and the duo were also the creators and executive producers of the small screen adaptation. Miller is known for his work on comic books and graphic novels like Sin City, 300, The Dark Knight Returns, and Batman: Year One. He also co-directed the movie adaptation of Sin City with Robert Rodriguez, which starred Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro, and Bruce Willis.

Cursed isn't the first Netflix show to be canceled this year – Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars was axed in May after one season, while superhero series Jupiter's Legacy won't be returning for season 2 , either, as Netflix revealed it's moving forward with a spin-off about the show's villains instead. The streamer didn't give a reason for either show's cancelations, but it was speculated that unsustainable budgets may have played a part. Four comedy shows were recently axed by Netflix, too: The Crew, Country Comfort, Mr. Iglesias, and Bonding.