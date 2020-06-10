Netflix has created its own Black Lives Matter playlist to highlight "powerful and complex narratives"

Netflix has curated a selection of movies and TV shows under the umbrella of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” the streaming service said on Twitter. “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/07kasNKozR pic.twitter.com/yffBMWfNIWJune 10, 2020

The full selection of titles included in Netflix’s Black Lives Matter can be found at this link as well as in the tweet above. It features the likes of When They See Us, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Orange is the New Black.

Netflix’s decision to highlight stories that encapsulate the black experience follows on from a wave of entertainment industries and entities reacting to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In recent days and weeks, Gone with the Wind has been pulled from HBO Max (but will return with added context about its racial insensitivity), Hollywood has rallied around John Boyega after his impassioned Black Lives Matter speech in London, while Bungie even added an eight-minute and 46-second-long silence to the beginning of its Destiny 2 reveal stream in tribute to George Floyd.

