Netflix announces new shows from Rowan Atkinson, Andy Serkis, Sam Mendes, and more

Netflix has added seven new original shows to its slate, all to be written and produced by UK talent. The big names involved include Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, who’ll star in Man vs Bee, a short-form comedy series about a man who finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion.

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis is on board as executive producer for Half Bad, a young adult fantasy show about the 16-year-old illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch. Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton serves as showrunner. 1917 director Sam Mendes is an executive producer on The Red Zone, “a comedy about football, but also not about football.”

Also on the way is a horror story with the working title Cuckoo Song, about two sisters – one human, one monster – who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone wrong. Attack the Block director Joe Cornish is helming Lockwood & Co for the streamer, a supernatural action-adventure detective series about teenage ghost-hunters.

Plus, Sex Education screenwriter Richard Gadd has penned Baby Reindeer, following his warped relationship with his female stalker, and best-selling novel The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle is being adapted into a high concept murder mystery series.

Anne Mensah, the vice president of UK Original Series at Netflix, said: “Setting up a team entirely based in the U.K. was always about being able to better connect to the fantastic programme-makers we have here – to provide a space for writers, producers, directors and actors that feels local, friendly and familiar but also provides talent the opportunity to make shows that will impact on a global scale. UK-made stories really do speak to the world.”