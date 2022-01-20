Netflix announces Chicken Run sequel and new Wallace and Gromit movie

Two new Aardman Animation titles are coming to Netflix – a Chicken Run sequel and a new Wallace and Gromit movie are both on their way to the streamer.

In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger and Rocky have found a peaceful island sanctuary for their flock after their death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm in the first movie. However, back on the mainland, a new threat faces all chicken-kind – and Ginger and co. must put their newfound freedom at risk to help. That's right: this time, they're breaking into the farm.

Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will voice Ginger and Rocky, while Bella Ramsey will voice their daughter Molly. Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson will reprise their roles from the original movie, while Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, and Nick Mohammed join the cast.

The original Chicken Run movie came out in 2020 and featured the voices of Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson as Ginger and Rocky. This time around, Flushed Away and ParaNorman helmer Sam Fell is on board as director. Production is already underway and the movie is due to premiere in 2023.

Meanwhile, a new Wallace and Gromit movie is also in the works, continuing the adventures of everyone's favorite cheese-lover and his canine companion. The movie is currently untitled and it's expected to premiere in 2024.

Netflix and Aardman's first collaboration was released last year – the Christmas stop-motion short Robin Robin follows a young robin who was raised by a family of mice and makes a wish on a Christmas star to finally learn who she is and how to use her wings. The voice cast includes Richard E. Grant, Gillian Anderson, and Adeel Akhtar.