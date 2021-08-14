Nerf Legends is blasting its way to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch this October

Nerf Legends is a new first-person shooter where you blast away opponents using weapons you probably have crammed into a box in the closet of your childhood bedroom. Inspired by Hasbro's iconic Nerf guns, Nerf Legends is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and last-gen consoles in October 2021.

Whether you're playing the single-player campaign or online multiplayer mode, you'll have access to 15 authentic Nerf blasters from the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines, including some new guns from this year. The campaign will take you through 19 futuristic sci-fi environments where you'll face off against legions of robot goons and their boss battle superiors.

The online multiplayer mode supports up to eight players, and you'll be able to duke it out in 4V4 team-based matches or free-for-all rounds. It might not be a surprise that Nerf Legends isn't a very lifelike FPS like Call of Duty, and in fact you'll be able to learn trick shots to throw off your enemies and employ special darts, including magnetic pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts to keep them on their toes.

Nerf Legends is being developed by GameMill, which has published games including Nickelodeon Kart Racers 1 and 2, Goosebumps the Game, and the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which looks like Nickelodeon's take on Super Smash Bros. If there's one thing the publisher's proven, it's that they know how to make a family-friendly game. We'll just have to wait and see if Nerf Legends proves compelling enough for a general audience.

For now, here's our breakdown of the best FPS games to play in 2021.