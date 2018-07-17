Nathan Fillion is totally on board for a 'Caydes 1 through 5' Destiny prequel

Nathan Fillion - who recently stunned us all with his incredible Uncharted fan movie - has revealed that Nolan 'Nathan Drake' North is the one playing Cayde-6 for the upcoming Destiny 2 : Forsaken expansion.

"Unfortunately, sometimes these things don't work out," Fillion told Kotaku . "It's a little bit heartbreaking, but if it has to go to somebody else, thank God it goes to someone who I absolutely love, and the fans love too. The character was in very good hands."

He also questioned whether or not his robotic alter ego is really dead. "How do I feel about Cayde-6? I absolutely love him. How do I feel about that character dying? I don't personally believe it. He's a Guardian. He should be able to come back. I mean, that's their whole thing, they come back, right? The whole thing is the resurrection."

Bungie has said that yes, Cayde-6 is definitely dead , but on being updated with the news Fillion - ever the optimist - has a suggestion to keep the sarcastic spirit of his favorite character alive.

"In that case, my go-to would be, I'm really excited to work with Activision again and do the prequel of how we get to Caydes 1 through 5," he said. "Cayde-6 prequel. That's what we need to start talking about right now."