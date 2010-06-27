My word, Nintendo's gotten classy

There’s nothing offensive about Mario, Link and Kirby, per say… But you can’t argue that work overalls, filthy tunics and plain ‘ol nudity won’t win you many invites to charity balls or cocktail parties. So, way back inTalkRadar 105, we asked our readers to “class up” Nintendo’s stable of cuddly heroes for a complete reintroduction into polite society for a chance to win this kickass t-shirt:



Above: Bullet William, in all his cotton glory!

The results? Splendid, old boy!



Artist: 510BrotherPanda



Artist: ELpork



Artist: FisforFat



Artist: Joe Masturbaby



Artist: MrSuitMan



Artist: BIGR1000



Artist: Power12354



Artist: ShitMittensShittyKittens

Click to the next page for dapper depictions of Link, Birdo, and - EGADS - Mike Tyson?!