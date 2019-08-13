Mortal Kombat 11's Sonya is getting an MK3-inspired throwback outfit today

Mortal Kombat 11 's Sonya is reaching deep into the closet for her latest skin, a throwback to the Sonya of yesteryear available exclusively to Kombat Pack owners today. Along with Sonya's new retro outfit, today's update also gives those who bought into the Kombat Pack DLC access to Nightwolf, the newest addition to the Mortal Kombat 11 character roster .

The last-minute announcement of Sonya's new skin is a nostalgia-inducing, and welcome, surprise to long-time fans of Mortal Kombat and Kombat Pack owners. The new outfit is a laser-accurate callback to Sonya's appearance in Mortal Kombat 3 from 1995, complete with the 90s-tastic headband, earrings, and green/white sports bra. With any luck, this is a sign of more throwback skins to come for classic characters in the Mortal Kombat 11 roster.

From ‘95 with love! ❤️ Sonya’s MK3 Skin is available tomorrow for Kombat Pack owners. #MK11 https://t.co/cf3EngbLmz pic.twitter.com/1EdVUHKMwCAugust 12, 2019

Nightwolf is the second of six DLC characters to be released with the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, the first being Shang Tsung, who was released back in June. Kombat Pack owners have access to the DLC characters a week before everyone else, giving them time to master them before they're available to the masses. That means Nightwolf will be available to those of us without the Kombat Pack DLC on August 20.

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has a big, long-term schedule in mind to keep their latest fighting game fresh for years to come, literally. Shortly after the game released this April, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad said that Mortal Kombat 11 that they and NetherRealm will continue to support Mortal Kombat 11 with "years of content," seemingly in the form of new characters and skins.