Morgan Freeman swims with Dolphin Tale

Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Harry Connick Jr. are set to star in a 3D family flick entitled Dolphin Tale .



Based on a true story, the heart-warming tale finds a boy befriending a dolphin called Winter, who lost its tail in a crab trap.



The Hollywood Reporter reveal that the film’s director Charles Martin Smith, who also directed the similarly pet-themed Air Bud (as well as the Buffy pilot all those years ago) will be working from a script by A Walk To Remember ’s Karen Janszen.



Judd will reportedly play the boy’s mother, while Freeman will be the doctor who creates a prosthetic limb for the dolphin. Connick Jr. is attached to the role of the vet who first rescues Winter.



Cue a not-so-subtle green subtext and no doubt a fair few digs at the BP oil situation. Oh, and lots of slo-mo swimming scenes.



Source: [ THR ]