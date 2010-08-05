Popular

Morgan Freeman swims with Dolphin Tale

By

Alongside Ashley Judd and Harry Connick Jr.

Dolphin Tale

Share

Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Harry Connick Jr. are set to star in a 3D family flick entitled Dolphin Tale .

Based on a true story, the heart-warming tale finds a boy befriending a dolphin called Winter, who lost its tail in a crab trap.

The Hollywood Reporter reveal that the film’s director Charles Martin Smith, who also directed the similarly pet-themed Air Bud (as well as the Buffy pilot all those years ago) will be working from a script by A Walk To Remember ’s Karen Janszen.

Judd will reportedly play the boy’s mother, while Freeman will be the doctor who creates a prosthetic limb for the dolphin. Connick Jr. is attached to the role of the vet who first rescues Winter.

Cue a not-so-subtle green subtext and no doubt a fair few digs at the BP oil situation. Oh, and lots of slo-mo swimming scenes.

Sound good? Tell us your thoughts...

Source: [ THR ]

In cinemas this week...