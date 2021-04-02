Moon Knight coming back to comics ahead of Oscar Isaac MCU show

Upcoming MCU Disney Plus leading man Moon Knight is coming back to comic books in a big way, according to Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

Following Moon Knight's inclusion in a piece of art from John Romita Jr. (seen below) who returns to Marvel Comics himself later this year following a stint at DC, Cebulski tweeted to confirm fan speculation that Moon Knight himself was heading back to comics.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For the fans speculating that the inclusion of Moon Knight in that JRJR promo piece was a tease that there's a new ongoing series coming... yes, you're right!" Cebulski tweets. "More details, and some lovely art, coming soon!"

Of course, "more details coming soon" means we have little information to go on other than the obvious fact of Moon Knight getting a new ongoing title, likely in time to coincide with his Disney Plus streaming show which stars Oscar Isaac in the title role.

No creative team or story bits have been revealed, though Moon Knight's recent history has been interesting to say the least. Moon Knight's last ongoing title ended with the legacy numbered Moon Knight #200 in 2018 (technically it was part of the title's eighth volume).

Since then, Moon Knight appeared in the fantasy-esque time travel adventure Serpent War alongside Conan the Barbarian and even became a villain taking on the Avengers themselves in the story Avengers: Age of Khonshu, during which he actually managed to possess the Phoenix Force among numerous other weapons and artifacts of the Avengers.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more details as they develop, potentially when Marvel's July 2021 solicitations arrive later this month.

Here's everything you need to know about Moon Knight before his return to comic books and his MCU debut.