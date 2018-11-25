Monster Hunter: World is just $28 at Walmart thanks to a gold crown-sized discount

Fantastic Black Friday game deals are still popping up, and Walmart's got a big one on offer. A new deal from the retailer lists Monster Hunter: World on PS4 and Xbox One at just $28, a full $32 off its normal price.

Monster Hunter: World on Xbox One for $28 at Walmart

The game is nearly a year old at this point, and it's only gotten better with age. New monsters to fight and new gear to craft are regularly added, which keeps hunting fresh. View Deal

Monster Hunter: World was released in January, but even after all these months, it's still one of the best games of 2018. It's the most accessible and approachable Monster Hunter yet, and it keeps getting better thanks to free DLC. The tried-and-true formula of hunting monsters, upgrading your gear, and hunting way bigger monsters is as compelling as ever, and it benefits from more fluid combat and streamlined RPG elements.

World also features some of the most imaginative creatures in Monster Hunter history, from the spikey Elder Dragon Nergigante to the ethereal behemoth Xeno'jiiva. The game's free DLC monsters included the gilded dragon Kulve Taroth, who plays out like a 16-man raid, and beloved glutton Deviljho. Capcom also added Lunastra, but I won't hold that against them.