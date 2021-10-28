When will Minecraft Frogs be added and what do they do

Minecraft frogs are on their way to the game, and there's plenty to love about these derpy little amphibians. They were first revealed during Minecraft Live 2021, and these cold-blooded creatures certainly aren't your standard Mobs, thanks in part to their unique growth mechanic that can be used to create different variants of pond-hoppers. Once they arrive in Minecraft you'll see them leaping around near water, chomping on fireflies hovering overhead, and sometimes comically slipping off their lily pad perches to provide us with entertainment. If you're asking when are frogs coming to Minecraft then read on, as we've got all the details revealed so far.

When are frogs coming to Minecraft?

(Image credit: Mojang)

Although we've already seen a small taster of Minecraft frogs, they won't be joining the game for a little while yet. They are currently due to be added as part of the Minecraft The Wild update, which is scheduled for some time in 2022, so try not to get yourself in a hop while you wait for that time to roll around.

What types of Minecraft frogs will be available?

(Image credit: Mojang)

The exciting news is that when it comes to Minecraft frogs, there will be several different variants available to mix things up. When they were unveiled by the devs we were told that each variant would bring something unique to the game, however it hasn't been decided exactly what that will be yet as things are still in development at this stage.

Minecraft Tadpoles

(Image credit: Mojang)

Unlike other animals that begin life in the game as small versions of themselves, Minecraft frogs start out as tadpoles swimming around in water. Players can actually scoop them up in a bucket and take them to other locations, which is important because the temperature of the biome the tadpole grows up in directly impacts the variant of frog you get. In addition to the regular Minecraft frogs from temperate climates, you can also discover the following variants:

Minecraft Snowy Frogs

(Image credit: Mojang)

Tadpoles that grow up in a cold biome will produce Minecraft Snowy Frogs, which have a much darker green color that makes them stand out from the white background of their frosty environment.

Minecraft Tropical Frogs

(Image credit: Mojang)

On the other hand, tadpoles that grow up in a hot biome will turn into Minecraft Tropical Frogs, which are a considerably lighter greyish color to help them blend in with the sandy deserts around them.

There's lots to look forward to when Minecraft frogs join your adventures, so stay tuned for more updates as they're released.

