Minecraft cheats: all the Minecraft commands you need to cheat your way to crafty success

The entire world of Minecraft is based on creativity and exploration, but sometimes you just want to play around with some Minecraft cheats instead of putting in the time and effort to do things manually. Thanks to all the Minecraft commands available, you can take shortcuts to level up, gain new and exotic items, or teleport yourself to fresh locations. You can also change the time and weather in your world at the push of a button, or summon any item or mob at will - just be careful where you put those creepers! If you're ready to learn about Minecraft cheats, then read on and we'll enlighten you.

How to use Minecraft commands

To get started with these Minecraft commands, simply hit the forward slash key (/) to open the chat window then continue typing the command. You can use the up and down arrow keys to scroll through previously entered commands, and pressing the Tab key while entering commands will cycle through possible options. For most of these Minecraft cheats to work, you need to be in a game where cheats were enabled when the world was created. In a single player world where they weren't, you can enable cheats by opening the game to LAN and selecting "Allow Cheats" (even if you are not on a LAN), and this choice will be remembered until you quit your world.

Instead of typing in individual player name(s) for the player prompt, you can use the following shortcuts to select specific targets for your command:

@p = the nearest player to you

@r = a random player

@a = all players in the world

@e = all entities in the world

@s = you

For coordinates, these are expressed as x y z, where x is the distance east (+) or west (-) of the origin point, z is the distance south (+) or north (-) of the origin point, and y is the height from 0 to 255, where 64 is sea level. You can also use tilde (~) or caret (^) notation with a number to express relative coordinates offset from your current position, with the notation by itself representing ~0 or ^0 ie no offset. Tilde offsets are based on the world coordinates, so ~5 ~ ~-5 would be +5 blocks on x (east), 0 blocks on y (same height), and -5 blocks on z (north). Caret offsets are based on the direction the player's head is facing along left, upward, and forward axes, so ^5 ^ ^-5 would be 5 blocks left, 0 blocks upward (same height), and 5 blocks backward.

Player Minecraft commands

/kill [player]

Kill yourself (or specified player)

/tp [player] <x y z>

Teleport yourself (or specified player) to the coordinates entered

/effect <player|entity> <effect> [duration]

Applies the effect to the specified player or entity, for an option duration in seconds. A list of effect codes is here

/effect clear <player|entity> [effect]

Clear all effects, or optionally just the specified effect, from the player or entity

/enchant <player> <enchantment> [level]

Apply the enchantment to the specified player's selected item, at an optional level. A list of enchantment code is here

/experience add <player> <amount>

Adds the stated amount of experience points to the specified player. Put the word levels on the end to add experience levels instead

World and Environment Minecraft commands

/seed

Produces a seed code so you can recreate your world later

/setworldspawn [x y z]

Set the world spawn location to the player's current position, or optional specified coordinates if entered

/gamemode <type> [player]

Sets the game mode type (use survival, creative, adventure, or spectator) for yourself or an optional player

/gamerule <rule> [value]

Queries the value of a game rule, or amends it if an optional value is entered. A list of rule codes is here

/difficulty <level>

Sets the difficulty level (use peaceful, easy, normal, or hard)

/time set <value>

Sets the world game time, use 0 (Dawn), 1000 (Morning), 6000 (Midday), 12000 (Dusk), or 18000 (Night) as the value

/gamerule doDaylightCycle false

Turn off the day/night cycle, replace false with true to reactivate

/weather <type> [duration]

Sets the weather type (use clear, rain, or thunder) for an optional duration in seconds

/gamerule doWeatherCycle false

Turn off weather changes, replace false with true to reactivate

/clone <x1 y1 z1> <x2 y2 z2> <x y z>

Clones the blocks in the region between coordinates <x1 y1 z1> and <x2 y2 z2>, then places them with coordinates <x y z> in the lower northwest corner

Item and Mob Minecraft commands

/give <player> <item> [quantity]

Adds item to player's inventory, in specified quantity if item is stackable. A list of item codes is here

/gamerule keepInventory true

Keep your inventory items after you die, replace true with false to reverse

/summon <entity> [x y z]

Spawns the entity at the player's location, or optional specified coordinates if entered. A list of entity codes is here



Those should be more than enough Minecraft cheats to let you mess around in your worlds to your heart's content. If you need any more assistance with using any of these commands, then simply type /help [command] for additional information and guidance.

Best Minecraft servers | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | How to play Minecraft for free