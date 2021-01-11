Mindy Kaling teases what we can expect from Legally Blonde 3, including fan favourite moments

Nearly 20 years after Legally Blonde was released and we met pink-clad law student Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) for the first time, a threequel is on the way.

Mindy Kaling, known for her roles in comedy series like The Office and The Mindy Project, is currently working on the script with Brooklyn 99 creator Dan Goor. The movie will follow Elle Woods at 40, and it’s the character’s first outing since 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde .

“I love the franchise so much,” Kaling said in an interview with Access . “I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!’”

She added: “I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome.”

The original 2001 comedy follows sorority girl Elle, whose boyfriend Warner (The Vampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis) breaks up with her on the basis that she isn’t “serious” enough to be dating a Harvard Law School student. Elle then sets out to win a place at Harvard, too, in order to prove a point and win him back. Over the course of the movie, she realises that Warner isn’t worth winning back and instead goes on to be a successful lawyer – all while dressed head to toe in pink.

“Bend and snap is forever,” added Kaling, referring to the memorable scene in the first movie where Elle explains to Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) how to attract her crush’s attention. “We definitely have a lot of fan favourites from the original movie.”